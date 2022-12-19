Sooners in the NFL: Week 15

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 15 now in the books just short of Monday night’s Collision between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers.

With the number of games remaining on the schedule beginning to dwindle, every game becomes progressively more vital in the race for the playoffs.

Former Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday presented a huge battle between postseason hopefuls with the Tennessee Titans making the trip out west.

Despite being banged up on the defensive side of the ball and facing off with arguably the league’s best running back in Derrick Henrythe Chargers defense rose to the challenge with Murray playing a key role.

Los Angeles held Tennessee to just 284 yards of total offense and a measly 14 points to give Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and the LA offense a late chance to try and win the game – to which they obliged by racing down the field for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Los Angeles Chargers’ Game-Winning Field Goal Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Murray, who is in the midst of a big bounce back season, played his role at a high level on Sunday finishing third on the team in tackles with seven – one of which came for a loss while also adding in a pass deflection.

With several star players in and out of the lineup throughout the year, Murray has been a steady force on Los Angeles’ defense and has helped them currently reside in an AFC playoff spot at 8-6.

While there is certainly still loads of work to be done, if the Chargers want to reach the postseason they will likely need Murray to keep up his production.

At the conclusion of this weekend’s action, the former Sooner is third on the team in total tackles and fourth in tackles for loss.

For LA’s defense to perform at its best, Murray will need to continue to play well – which is likely just as he would like it.

Next up, Murray and the Chargers will hit the road and head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts next Monday night at 7:15 pm CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 15:

Arizona Cardinals

(Mon 24-15 at Denver)

WR Marquise Brown: 4 receptions on 8 targets for 19 yards

4 receptions on 8 targets for 19 yards OL Cody Ford: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Saw playing time in a reserve role OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: DNP (IR List)

Atlanta Falcons

(Sat 21-18 at New Orleans)

DL Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

Baltimore Ravens

(L 13-3 at Cleveland on Saturday)

TE Mark Andrews: 3 receptions on 7 targets for 31 yards

3 receptions on 7 targets for 31 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 32-29 vs Miami on Saturday)

DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 34-23 at Tampa Bay)

RB Joe Mixon: 11 Rushes for 21 yards, 5 receptions on 6 targets for 33 yards

11 Rushes for 21 yards, 5 receptions on 6 targets for 33 yards RB Samaje Perine: 7 Rushes for 24 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 0 yards

Cleveland Browns

(W 13-3 vs Baltimore on Saturday)

DE Isaiah Thomas: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) DL Perrion Winfrey: 1 Solo tackle, 1 Assisted tackle, 0.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry

1 Solo tackle, 1 Assisted tackle, 0.5 sacks, 1 quarterback hurry WR Mike Woods: 1 reception is 2 targets for 4 yards, 1 Rush for -5 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(L 40-34 OT at Jacksonville)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 2 Assisted tackles

2 Assisted tackles WR CeeDee Lamb: 7 receptions on 7 targets for 126 yards, 1 Rush for 1 yard

Denver Broncos

(W 24-15 vs Arizona)

Scroll to Continue

OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 Assisted tackle

1 Assisted tackle S Delarrin’s Turner-Yell: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackle

Houston Texans

(W 30-24 OT vs Kansas City)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 1 Solo tackle

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 30-24 OT at Houston)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 8 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(W 30-24 vs New England)

LB Curtis Bolton: 1 Assisted tackle

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 17-14 vs Tennessee)

LB Kenneth Murray: 4 Solo tackles, 3 Assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection

Los Angeles Rams

(at Green Bay on Monday Night)

QB Baker Mayfield:

OL Bobby Evans:

Minnesota Vikings

(W 39-36 vs Indianapolis on Saturday)

LB Brian Asamoah: 4 Solo tackles, 4 Assisted tackles

New England Patriots

(Mon 30-24 at Las Vegas)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 19 Rushes for 172 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions on 3 targets for -4 yards

New York Giants

(W 20-12 at Washington)

DB Tony Jefferson: 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(Sat 20-17 vs Detroit)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 25-20 at Chicago)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards, 2 interceptions, 17 Rushes for 61 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

Completed 22 of 37 passes for 315 yards, 2 interceptions, 17 Rushes for 61 yards, 3 rushing touchdowns OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Started at right tackle OL Tyrese Robinson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 24-16 at Carolina)

S Tre Norwood: 1 Assisted tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(W 21-13 at Seattle on Thursday Night)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(L 21-13 vs San Francisco on Thursday Night)

CB Tre Brown: DNP (Inactive)

Washington Commanders

(W 20-12 vs NY Giants)