Sooners in the NFL: Championship Sunday

And then there were two.

The NFL’s final four teams were all in action on Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals competed against each other in their respective conference Championship games.

Heading into the day, 11 total former Sooners who finished their career with Oklahoma were on the rosters of the remaining Clubs – with nine of which being on their team’s active roster, the most of any college football program.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button