‘Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.’ Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma

By Michael Kinney

Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma.

Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the Crimson and cream not to rub off on her.

“Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post player for the Tuttle girls basketball team. “Growing up, my Uncle actually was an Assistant for (former OU coach) Sherri Coale.

“I thought It would be kind of cool to follow in his footsteps in a way and play there.”

While many kids make that kind of pledge when they are young, at some point they move on to other aspirations or goals. But that is not how Allen works.

Allen became a standout on the Tuttle High Hardwood and turned into one of the top players in the state by her junior campaign. She averaged 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks as a junior and 13.9 points and 8.2 rebounds as a sophomore.

Even as other programs began to show interest, Allen only had eyes for the Sooners.

“Every single year, I got better and better and I was like, ‘Nope, I am sticking with OU,'” Allen said. “That’s my goal and I got it.”

With offers from Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech, Allen signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Oklahoma is Nov. 10. It was a dream come true for the 6-foot-3 post player.

“I always say this a dream come true, because I’ve always told myself I was going to go there and I worked my butt off,” Allen said. “And to finally be able to sign it and have it be official is literally one of the best things I can ever do.”

Allen was just one of two players Oklahoma Coach Jennie Baranczyk signed and the only one from Oklahoma.

“Landry is ‘Sooner Born, Sooner Bred,'” Baranczyk said. “It will always be a goal of Ours to keep the best players in the Sooner State here at home. Landry has won a state championship here in Oklahoma and has won many championships, including a national championship with Southwest Elite.

“She has great length and athleticism with Incredible hands and great footwork. We love the way she can run the floor and her passing ability. We are so excited that Landry is now officially a Sooner.”

But before Allen joins OU in the 2023-24 season, she has some unfinished business to take care of at Tuttle.

After helping guide the Tigers to the program’s first-ever state championship as a sophomore, they were dethroned by Classen SAS in the Class 4A title game her junior season.

Currently, the Lady Tigers stand at 13-2 overall and are ranked No. 3 in the latest OSSAARankings.com 4A poll. But they may be moving up in next week’s rankings, as on Tuesday night, Tuttle went to No. 1 ranked Bethany and came away with a 45-32 win.

In order to reclaim the crown one more time before her prep career is over, Allen will have to do it with almost a younger and inexperienced team around her.

“She’s definitely a program-changing type of player,” Tuttle first-year Coach Julie Combs said. “She led the school in blocked shots. She’s one of the leaders in the state in blocked shots and to have that rim protector is awesome.

“One of the things we’re working on with her is having that dominating Personality on the Offensive end as well as the defensive end. I’ve seen a lot of growth from her. I think we’re going to have to play through her a lot.”

Allen heads into her senior campaign looking to expand her game to be the do-it-all player the Tigers will need to make another run at the 4A title.

“I think I want to be just more of an all-around player than I have been because, yet again, I left it all to the girls above me,” Allen said. “But now I’m going to have to not only be dominant inside, but also have kind of have the opportunity to score outside and do everything that a guard can.”

Allen’s new responsibilities include more than just filling the stat box. As one of only two Seniors on the team, her leadership will have to elevate as well.

“Previous seasons, I’ve kind of sat back because all of our Seniors last year were really good and I always kind of did what they said,” Allen said. “But this year, I’ve had talks with multiple girls about leadership.

“I really think that not just me but other girls, we need to all step up together as a team and take on that role of being leaders more than we were in the past.”