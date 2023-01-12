‘Sooner Born, Sooner Bred.’ Tuttle girls basketball standout realizes lifelong dream after signing with Oklahoma

By Michael Kinney

Landry Allen has always wanted to play for the University of Oklahoma.

Growing up in a family of Sooner fans, it was hard for the passion for the Crimson and cream not to rub off on her.

“Well, my mom and my dad are both big-time OU fans,” said Allen, a senior post player for the Tuttle girls basketball team. “Growing up, my Uncle actually was an Assistant for (former OU coach) Sherri Coale.

