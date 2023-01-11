Sony Open DFS Picks 2023: Can long-hitting Taylor Montgomery overpower Waialae? | This is the Loop

Waialae Country Club, which has hosted this event every year since its inception in 1965, is a par 70 that measures at only 7,044 yards. Shorter hitters will definitely have a chance this week, though of course, someone who’s aggressive off the tee like Justin Thomas in 2017 can gain an edge. It’s also worth noting that the rough, at 3 inches deep, is the thickest it has been in recent memory, so more accurate drivers of the ball might also have a bigger advantage this year.