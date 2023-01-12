Sony Open 2023 Live Stream

Sony Open 2023 Live Stream

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii this week for the Sony Open, and the tournament celebrates its 25th edition with Sony as the title sponsor. 19 of the 39 players who competed at the Sentry Tournament of Champions will make the island hop for the Sony Open.

