Sons of Duke basketball champ stand out at premier camp

Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro Scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school sophomores .

The Boozer Twins are in Colorado this weekend at USA Basketball’s Junior National Team minicamp.

Cameron Boozer, who stars alongside his brother at Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) and Ranks No. 1 overall among 2025 prospects in the eyes of Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, plays well beyond his years.

