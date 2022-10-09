Sons of Duke basketball champ stand out at premier camp

Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro Scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school sophomores .

The Boozer Twins are in Colorado this weekend at USA Basketball’s Junior National Team minicamp.

Cameron Boozer, who stars alongside his brother at Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) and Ranks No. 1 overall among 2025 prospects in the eyes of Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, plays well beyond his years.

While the 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star power forward’s Perimeter game is a cut above his dad’s at his age, his post moves are similar. His play in Colorado drew the following high praise from 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein:

“What was most impressive about Boozer’s performance on Saturday was his overall maturity. While most of the underclassmen were forcing the issue (which is understandable for many of them who are making their first appearance in this type of setting), Boozer was steady and poised from start to finish. He showed the same combination of size, strength, and budding inside-out skill that had already made him the top-ranked prospect in the national class of 2025. On top of that, there were glimpses of a developing passing instinct, including one beautiful skip pass following a spin move in the post, and very soft hands.”

Yes, much of that description could apply to power forward Carlos Boozer decades ago as a five-star prep growing up in Juneau, Alaska, while attracting attention from the Blue Devils.

As for Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star combo guard who generally ranks among the top 25 in his class, he doesn’t garner as much fanfare as his brother but is highly impressive for a 15- year-old just the same. Finkelstein Suggested his stock is on the rise:

“The other half of the Boozer twins, Cayden had quite a few people in the gym talking about how much he had improved in recent months. Much more of a guard than his brother, Cayden doesn’t get sped up with the ball and is able to dictate his own pace. His power and physicality also allow him to create a number of mismatch problems for opposing defenders.”

Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, who ranks No. 2 on most 2025 rankings, joining the Boozer Twins as the only sophomores holding Duke basketball offers.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.