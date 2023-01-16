Sonoma Valley Museum of Art celebrates art of the Pomo Tribe, photography of Judy Dater

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art will present two new exhibitions for the New Year, launching on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Titled “We are Still Here: Pomo Artists and Our Cultural Landscape,” the first show will highlight the contemporary artwork of Native Pomo artists and reflect the resilience of their Tribe and the strong connections to their land as a place for ceremonies, family events, gatherings and religious observances.

The artists features in the exhibit come from different Pomo regions and their art honors the cultural landscape and lives of the people in each of their communities. Silver Galleto, Bonnie Lockhart, Meyo Marrufo, Clint McKay, Robin Meely, Kathleen Smith and Eric Wilder (Southwest Pomo) are among the list of participants.

Merging contemporary art with traditional culture through showing the stories of the Pomo people, “We Are Still Here” serves as a reminder of the history and heritage of native peoples that cannot be forgotten.

“The New Californians: Photographs by Judy Dater” uses Portraits of California locals to reflect the diversity and cultural richness that immigrant, indigenous and itinerant Residents contribute to the state.

“We are a typical cross-section of people residing in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we reflect, in microcosm, the population pool of the entire state. People have been drawn from all over the world to the fabled state of California, bringing with them cultural riches I welcome and love,” Dater wrote about her collection.

She credits her father’s Hollywood movie theater with shaping the way she views photography. She majored in art at the University of California Los Angeles and, after graduating, majored in photography at San Francisco State University.

She became part of the community of the west coast school of photography with the likes of Photographers such as Ansel Adams, Edward and Brett Weston, Wynn Bullock and Imogen Cunningham.

According to the museum, the timing of these two exhibitions corresponds with the 200th anniversary of the founding of Mission San Francisco Solano in Sonoma. Both exhibits reflect the themes of past and present Bay Area culture.

The museum’s art education program, Art Rewards The Student, is planning to coordinate educational activities and programming with the Mission and Parks Department of Sonoma that reflect the impact and long-term consequences of the Mission.

The Exhibition Reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5 to 6 pm for the patron’s preview, and from 6 to 7:30 pm for museum members and the general public. The event is free for members, and $10 for non-members.

The exhibits will run through April, 30.