Sonoma Police return golf clubs to car burglary victim

Car burglary

Police responded at 11:07 am Nov. 22 to a residence in the 300 block of Sanders Drive on the report of a person who had ransacked a vehicle and stolen two golf bags containing clubs, according to Sonoma police Sgt. Scott McKinnon.

Earlier that morning, staff at Sonoma Valley High School found a pair of golf bags that matched the description of the stolen bags. Sonoma Police verified the match and returned the bags to the owner, McKinnon said.

“Maybe the Thief isn’t a golfer,” McKinnon said.

Petty Theft

A 43-year-old Vallejo woman walked out of Friedman’s Home Improvement at 4:48 pm Monday without paying for a $170 compact drill, McKinnon said.

The woman triggered the alarm as she left the store, and employees followed her out to her Mitsubishi Lancer to request a receipt for the item. The woman told employees “her parents had purchased the tools and they would come back later with the receipt.”

The employees took down the suspect’s license plate and provided video surveillance of the incident to Sonoma Police. Deputies ran the plate number of the suspect and identified her, McKinnon said.

The case was sent to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office for prosecution, and an arrest warrant has been issued for the woman, McKinnon said.

Petty Theft

An unknown subject stole about $1,000 worth of tools from a vehicle overnight Nov. 22 in the 300 block of Bettencourt Street, according to McKinnon.

The suspect parked next to the victim’s work van, exited their vehicle and broke into the victim’s vehicle. The victim believed the Suspects used a makeshift key to open his vehicle, McKinnon said.

The victim provided video surveillance footage of the incident to Sonoma Police, which showed a male adult wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, Jordan brand shoes, a hat and a mask, McKinnon said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident with video surveillance.

Vandalism

The project manager for a construction site in the 400 block of Fourth Street West discovered an electrical panel glued shut and a vulgar message on the morning of Nov. 28, McKinnon said.

The project manager was able to cut away the glue from the electrical board and found all of the circuit breakers had been shut off and glued in place. The project manager cut away the glue and flipped power back on to the trailer at the site, McKinnon said.

The construction site was targeted about two weeks ago when the electrical line was cut, causing approximately $300 in damage. It is unclear if the two incidents were connected, McKinnon said.

Video surveillance is being added to the site, McKinnon said.

