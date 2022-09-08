Sonoma County Art Trails offers a first glimpse of new art at the Santa Rosa reception

Around 40 people gathered at Corrick’s Stationery shop in downtown Santa Rosa on Sept. 2 to get a first glimpse at some of the art to be featured during the upcoming Sonoma County Art Trails event.

Founded by Sonoma County artists in 1985 and now run by the Sebastopol Center for the Arts in Sebastopol, Art Trails offers artists a platform to showcase their work directly to the art-buying public through its fall Tours and exhibits.

“Several of the artists who had pieces in the show were on hand to talk to patrons,” said Sally Baker, who runs My Daughter The Framer inside of Corrick’s and who co-hosts the annual Art Trails Preview Exhibit with Corrick’s owners Keven and Jeri Brown.

This year’s Art Trails, set for Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2, features 117 professional artists. Event guides including maps to artists’ Studios are available at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and at sonomacountyarttrails.org.

New this year, Art Trails is hosting a fundraising raffle of a sculpture titled “Renewal” that was begun by Santa Rosa artist Charlie Cobb and finished by artists Rick Butler and Valerie Adams after Cobb’s 2021 death. The organization is raffling off the piece to benefit arts education nonprofit Artstart.

“We wanted to do something more to help emerging artists,” said Catherine Devriese, creative director at Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Raffle tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at artstart.us/raffle.

In addition to Corrick’s at 637 Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, Art Trails is also exhibiting work through Oct. 2 at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton; Gallery One, 209 Western Ave., Petaluma; and the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 South High St., Sebastopol.

The Sebastopol Center for the Arts’ exhibit features work from every artist and opens with a reception Sept. 16 at 6 p.m

For more information, go to sonomacountyarttrails.org.