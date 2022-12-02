Sonny Smith remembers former Auburn basketball star

AUBURN, Alabama–Two-time All-SEC basketball selection Jeff Moore, a key player for Coach Sonny Smith, will be remembered as one of the top Auburn players of the 1980s, according to Smith.

Moore, who had been ill in recent years, is survived by his sister, Valerie, and will be remembered at a memorial service scheduled on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 11 am CST at Friendship Baptist Church located at 4819 Main Street in Brighton, Alabama.

“Jeff was an integral part of the rebuilding of our program,” Smith said. “He was a very good high school player at Midfield High School in Birmingham. He was one of the guys we needed and had to recruit.

“They graduated (from Auburn) at the age of 47 and it was a great accomplishment,” Smith said. “This has been a tremendous loss for me personally.”

Moore, a 6-7, 240-pound left-hander, played in the NCAA Tournament all four seasons with the Tigers as the starting center after Charles Barkley left for the NBA. Following his senior season (1987-88) Moore pulled in 950 rebounds, which was second in program history. They ranked 10th in points scored with 1,549.

A third round draft pick of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, he played in various countries before retiring from the game. With encouragement from Smith and former Auburn Assistant Coach Lawerence Johnson, Moore returned to Auburn and earned his degree in family and child development.

“Jeff Moore was a big-time scorer,” Smith said. “He could hit the outside shot and play with his back to the basket. He always had to guard people bigger than him. They developed an inside-outside game for us. They made it awfully hard to guard.

Jeff Moore was a strong rebounder and an effective scorer around the basket and outside with his left-handed jump shot.

“He improved every year that he played for us,” added Smith, who is retired from coaching and living in Auburn where he is the color analyst for radio broadcasts of Auburn basketball games. “He was an outstanding player and we went to the Elite Eight with him as a freshman. The better the team was, the better they played. He had an (NBA) pro career waiting on him until he broke his hand against Georgia Tech.”

As a high school star Moore was named Alabama’s Mr. Basketball. He was a two-time All-State player at Midfield High and was the Player of the Year in the state named by AP and The Birmingham Tip-Off Club.