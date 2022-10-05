Sonny Perkins scores another goal for Leeds U-21s, West Ham’s decision looks even more foolish

Sonny Perkins has scored yet another goal for Leeds under-21s, after his acrimonious exit from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

West Ham allowed Perkins to leave the London Stadium in the summer after he refused to sign a new contract.

Leeds snapped up the talented 18-year-old, much to the annoyance of the Hammers fans.

Perkins has already earned rave reviews while playing for Leeds under-23’s.





Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The 18-year-old has been in Sensational goalscoring form for Leeds since moving to Elland Road. And he was on the score-sheet yet again last night for the under-21s.

So have West Ham made a big mistake?

Sonny Perkins scores again for Leeds under-21s

The Talented teenager bagged for Leeds during a 5-3 win away at Tranmere in the EFL Trophy last night.

He now has 13 goals in 10 games to his name for the Leeds under-21 side and England under-19s this season (Transfermarkt).

The Hackney-born youngster was highly rated at the London Stadium.

Perkins bagged 14 goals and two assists in 28 games for the West Ham youth team last season (Transfermarkt).

The 18-year-old made three senior appearances for the Hammers as well.

David Moyes gave him a big chance in the Premier League once and Europe twice. So the Scot clearly rated Perkins.

However, his salary demands were clearly unrealistic and David Moyes decided to let him leave in the end.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Perhaps it was the right call to let him leave and not cave into his demands. Nobody actually knows at the moment.

And it could be argued that we already have a better option in our youth ranks anyway in the form of Divin Mubama.

In spite of that, Sonny Perkins clearly has a lot of talent, and should he continue to work hard, he will undoubtedly enjoy a fine career with Leeds United.

Succeeding in the Premier League is such a Massive difference to making waves at youth level though.

And whether Sonny Perkins has that something special needed to hit the top at the very highest level remains to be seen.

