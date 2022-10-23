Sonny Milano scores the first goal as a member of the Hershey Bears

Sonny Milano has found the scoresheet for the Hershey Bears again. After recording a highlight-reel assist Friday night, the Caps’ most recent signee found the back of the net for the first time as a member of the Hershey Bears.

The 26-year-old Winger got on the board with Hershey up a man in the second period. The Bears would go on to fall in overtime to the Charlotte Checkers by a score of 3-2.

You can have a little bit of my Sunshine ☀️ 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝑜𝑜 𝓌𝑜𝑜𝑜 pic.twitter.com/LS4GfTQetT — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 22, 2022

The play started with Bobby Nardella and Mike Vecchione playing a bit of catch at the top of the team’s 1-3-1 setup. Nardella created some space at the point and fed Vecchione at the top of the left circle. Vecchione then sent a shot pass to Milano posted up at the side of the net and the talented former Anaheim Duck deftly tipped the puck home.

The seven-year NHL veteran scored 14 goals and tallied 34 total points in 66 games for the Ducks last season. With veteran forward Mike Sgarbossa out for the birth of his child, Milano has been skating on Hershey’s top line with Vecchione and Garrett Pilon.

Shep gets the net for the first time this season. Here’s how we expect to look for tonight’s rematch in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/SpnUqdVFbV — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 22, 2022

With the departures of both Brett Leason and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waiver claims, the Capitals will likely need the experienced Milano to be the first name to fill depth needs when the big club comes calling. Beginning his time in the AHL with two points in two games is a great start.

Screenshot via AHLTV