Sonny Milano Scores His First Goal As A Member Of The Hershey Bears

After signing with the Washington Capitals to a one-year deal, Sonny Milano scored his first goal as a member of the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears against the Charlotte Checkers.

The goal came just over three minutes into the second period on the power play. The goal was assisted by Mike Vecchione and Bobby Nardella.

Sonny Milano with his first goal as a Bear. Comes on the power play. Bears lead 2-1. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/MMm72X5dq9 — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 22, 2022

Milano, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets and also spent time with the Anaheim Ducks, with whom he recorded a career-high in Points and Assists last season (34P in 66 Games Played).

The Massapequa, New York native signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Caps on October 15, and upon clearing waivers, was assigned to Hershey. Milano has now recorded two points (1G, 1A) in a Bears uniform. In parts of seven previous AHL seasons with his previous clubs’ affiliates, Milano recorded 115 Points in 166 Games Played; they won the Calder Cup in 2016 with the Lake Erie (now Cleveland) Monsters).

Milano recorded his first point as a member of the Chocolate and White yesterday, an assist on a goal by Garrett Pilon.

Garrett Pilon makes it 3-0. Sonny Milano Picks up his first point as a Bear. #ALLCAPS #HBH pic.twitter.com/o8zmo1rDrU — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 22, 2022

In 197 NHL Games Played, Milano has scored 36 Goals and contributed 45 Assists for 81 Points.

By Michael Fleetwood