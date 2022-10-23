Sonny Milano Scores His First Goal As A Member Of The Hershey Bears

AHL TV

After signing with the Washington Capitals to a one-year deal, Sonny Milano scored his first goal as a member of the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears against the Charlotte Checkers.

The goal came just over three minutes into the second period on the power play. The goal was assisted by Mike Vecchione and Bobby Nardella.

Milano, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets and also spent time with the Anaheim Ducks, with whom he recorded a career-high in Points and Assists last season (34P in 66 Games Played).

The Massapequa, New York native signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Caps on October 15, and upon clearing waivers, was assigned to Hershey. Milano has now recorded two points (1G, 1A) in a Bears uniform. In parts of seven previous AHL seasons with his previous clubs’ affiliates, Milano recorded 115 Points in 166 Games Played; they won the Calder Cup in 2016 with the Lake Erie (now Cleveland) Monsters).

Milano recorded his first point as a member of the Chocolate and White yesterday, an assist on a goal by Garrett Pilon.

In 197 NHL Games Played, Milano has scored 36 Goals and contributed 45 Assists for 81 Points.

By Michael Fleetwood

About Michael Fleetwood

Michael Fleetwood was born into a family of diehard Capitals fans and has been watching games as long as he can remember. He was born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup Final, and is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very FIRST Joe Beninati jersey and since then, has met Joe himself. His favorite player became former Capital Nate Schmidt after he met Schmidt in a Hershey hotel while in Hershey PA to see the Bears play, shortly after Schmidt was injured during a conditioning stint. Michael is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles, and enjoys photography, watching WildEarth TV’s SafariLive live safaris, and watching animals in his spare time. (Photo by Adam Vingan in 2014 at the Capitals Development Camp).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button