Sonny Milano Scores First Goal As A Hershey Bear, But Bears Fall To Checkers, 3-2 In Overtime

Hendrix Lapierre/Hershey Bears: Photo: Charlotte Checkers

The Hershey Bears fell to the Charlotte Checkers, 3-2 (OT) Saturday night at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. Sonny Milano scored his first goal as a Bear and Hunter Shepard made his first start of the season. The loss drops the Bears record to 2-1-1-0 on the season.

LINEUP



Hunter Shepard got the start in goal for the Bears. Mack Guzda got the start between the pipes for the Checkers.



Sonny Milano – Mike Vecchione – Garrett Pilon

Julian Napravnik – Henrik Borgstrom – Sam Anas

Mason Morelli – Hendrix Lapierre – Ethan Frank

Shane Gersich – Riley Sutter – Matthew Strome

Lucas Johansen – Dylan McIlrath

Gabriel Carlsson – Vinny Iorio

Bobby Nardella – Logan Day

Scratches: Jake Massie, Aaron Ness (lower body injury from blocking a shot yesterday), Kale Kessy, Mike Sgarbossa (paternity leave), Martin Has (injury in first preseason game) and Henrik Rybinski were the scratches.

Recalls/Reassignments: Beck Malenstyn was recalled by the Capitals earlier this week.

FIRST PERIOD

The Bears opened the scoring with a 2-on-1 Breakaway goal finished by Ethan Frank at 6:08 of the first frame. Mason Morelli (4) set the play up and had the primary assist. Logan Day had the secondary assist, his first point for the Bears.

Beautiful play by Mason Morelli, dishes to Ethan Frank for the score. Bears lead 1-0 early. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ErZIh1NgwP — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 22, 2022

The Checkers would tie the game on a power play late in the first frame. Logan Hutsko (1) potted the tying tally at 16:18. Zac Dalpe (1) and Santtu Kinnunen (3) had the helpers.

Checkers tie it on the Morelli penalty. 1-1. #HBH pic.twitter.com/woUCy1UZXd — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 22, 2022

The period ended in a 1-1 tie. The Checkers led in shots 14-9 in the first frame. Hershey was 0 for 2 and Charlotte 0 for 1 on the power play in the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

The Bears regained the lead with a power play marker from Sonny Milano (1), at 2:43 of the middle frame. It was his first goal for the Bears. Mike Vecchione (2) and Bobby Nardella (3) had the assists.

Sonny Milano with his first goal as a Bear. Comes on the power play. Bears lead 2-1. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/MMm72X5dq9 — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 22, 2022

The Checkers tied the game midway through the middle frame on a turnover by Dylan McIlrath in the Bears zone. Logan Hutsko (2) finished for the game-tying tally at 9:08 in the second period. Zac Dalpe (2) and Calle Sjalin (1) had the helpers.

The period ended in a 2-2 tie. Charlotte led in shots 10-8 in the second period, and 24-17 after two periods. Hershey was 1 for 5 and Charlotte 0 for 1 on the power play after two periods.

THIRD PERIOD

The Bears and Checkers skated to a scoreless draw in the final frame. Hunter Shepard made two huge saves to keep the game even, late.

Hershey led in shots 10-8 in the final frame. Hershey was 1 for 6 on the power play. Charlotte was 0 for 2 on the power play.

OVERTIME

The Checkers would win it in overtime.

Checkers win it in OT. Shepard stole the Bears a point in this one. Good game for Shep. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/TAznZMxLSZ — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) October 23, 2022

The Bears are back in action on Friday when they visit the Wolf Pack in Hartford. Puck drop is set for 7PM.

Shavings

AHL box score

Attendance: 6,508

Charlotte led in shots 34-29.

Hunter Shepard stopped 31 of 34 for a .911 game save percentage.

Bobby Nardella led all Bears in shots with 6.

200th professional game for Lucas Johansen (199 in AHL, 1 in NHL)