Sonny Landreth, Cindy Cashdollar concert set for Stone Mountain Arts Center

Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar are set to perform at 8 pm Friday, Sept. 30, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.

Revered for his unique slide guitar technique, Landreth has collaborated with many legendary performers including John Hiatt, Jimmy Buffett, Mark Knopfler and Eric Clapton. Summer of 2013, he was part of the Peter Frampton led Guitar Circus tour, often closing the night playing with Frampton on an extended While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Cashdollar’s expertise is in great demand on both steel guitar and dobro. She has worked with many leading artists in various genres including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Rod Stewart and Ryan Adams. With the iconic western swing group Asleep At The Wheel, she garnered five Grammy Awards and was the first woman to be inducted into the Texas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame in 2011.

Performing a mix of original songs with contemporary and traditional blues and roots music, the show is electric, virtuosic, and tastefully delivered by these two great Instrumental masters.

Tickets cost $30.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

