Sonny Dykes’ secret weapon that helped fuel TCU football’s dream season

LOS ANGELES — Quentin Johnston’s parents were annoyed. They were taking their son, TCU’s star receiver, out for dinner in Fort Worth, but his attention was elsewhere. His eyes were locked on his phone.

“What are you looking at on your phone?” they asked.

“I’m watching a film right now,” he said.

They didn’t need to be in TCU’s facility. They didn’t need to sit down and dedicate an hour or more to studying. He could squeeze in a few minutes when he had a few minutes. Or even when he didn’t technically have time to study film.

Johnston was locked into an app called Just Play that allows him to do far more than just watch a film. It’s the same app that helped him learn Coordinator Garrett Riley’s offense merged with head Coach Sonny Dykes’ when they took over before a season that has become unlike anything TCU has ever experienced.

It’s the same app he’s using this week to study the Scouting reports for Georgia’s defense. It’s the same app TCU’s coaches use to add new wrinkles to the playbook from week to week. Johnston and the rest of the offense can see the game plan as soon as it’s uploaded, study the X’s and O’s and/or video of other teams running the concept that coaches uploaded to the platform.

When practice starts, they can be a step ahead of coaches trying to explain things on the practice field. TCU went 5-7 a season ago and added a new coaching staff, new offense and new defense.

The Horned Frogs’ secret weapon to help make a seamless transition that’s aided an unlikely run to the national title? The app that is on every player and coach’s phone.

“It’s huge,” quarterback Max Duggan said. “It helped a ton in fall camp when we weren’t able to meet, but we’re at home and seeing concepts we were going to run the next day. It’s been successful for us and an advantage for us.”



Just Play Sports Solutions has played a role in TCU’s dream season and its chance to play for a national title Monday night. (Courtesy of Just Play)

Austin Barone remembers watching a scene play out over and over when he was a kicker for Kansas under Charlie Weis. He would walk into class on campus and see every one of his classmates working on a laptop or a tablet.

When his teammates would arrive at Kansas’ football facility and make their way into meetings, they would be glued to their phones. As they walked inside, they would trade their phones for thick binders and sit down with coaches for an hour or two to discuss Scouting reports or review practice or new plays for that week’s game plan.

Once the meetings finished, the binders would go back on the shelf and players would go right back to their phones.

“It didn’t make sense,” Barone said, “that the medium that this generation of athletes consumes their content wasn’t the medium where coaches were getting them their information.”

So in 2014, Barone and co-founder Andy Wachter, an older friend Barone knew from their hometown of Pittsburg, Kan., who played basketball for Wichita State, set out to change that.

“The whole idea was, ‘How can we create a unique player experience that centralizes everything on one spot and has everything at their fingertips, study on their own time and in the space that’s the best for them?'” Barone said.

Just Play Sports Solutions was born. Barone and Wachter developed the concept in 2014 and spent most of 2015 making it a reality with a few small clients tinkering with a beta version of the app. Wachter quit his job as a senior Developer for Sony Pictures Television in November 2015, and they worked to have a working, deliverable product on Jan. 1, 2016.

After the 2017 season, SMU hired Sonny Dykes as head coach. In January 2018, they hired Anthony Crespino away from Northwestern as his chief of staff. Crespino had worked with the app at Northwestern and pitched the idea to Dykes. Dykes was interested, and they set up a meeting.

“He had to merge his system with (then-OC Rhett Lashlee’s) system,” Barone said. “How do you do that in a way and disseminate that to coaches and players while everyone is recruiting and you’ve got stuff going on? How do you make something that’s very inefficient efficient?

“It ultimately came down to player value.”

SMU was one of Just Play’s first clients, a list that now includes several Ivy League schools, UCLA, Kansas and Coastal Carolina. … And TCU.

“It’s been good for us. It’s a great teaching tool and a teaching method for our parents. It’s been something that’s been a part of our success,” Dykes said. “It’s a way to gain an advantage and get a little bit of an edge. We’re into all of that, whether it’s a little bit of analytics or an app that allows communication between coaches and players. Playbook stuff, a way to integrate the playbook into video. Any little advantage you can get makes a huge difference when they all add up. We do anything to gain an inch and those inches add up.”

It became an especially useful tool during the COVID-19 Pandemic when players left their campuses and returned home for months as the sport shut down. Coaches still could help players study their playbooks and schemes and keep their Minds sharp while their bodies were often nowhere near the team facility.

“It’s pretty cool, especially for me,” said running back Emari Demercado, an Inglewood, Calif., native who stuck around for a fifth season at TCU in 2022 and ran for 150 yards in the Horned Frogs’ semifinal win over Michigan. “I’m a visual learner, and to be able to see those things and learn them has been so helpful.”

Inputting playbooks, Scouting reports, installations and anything else a coaching staff needs can take up to two weeks initially, which Just Play charges as a startup fee. Depending on the needs and access of a program, it can cost anywhere between $10,000 and $50,000 annually for the service.

But when Dykes took over at TCU before the 2022 season, it took Just Play only an hour to move everything Dykes needed in the platform away from SMU to TCU, Barely longer than it takes to drive between the two campuses.

“It helps our kids a lot,” running backs Coach Anthony Jones said. “It’s a great tool so we don’t have to have guys coming back to the office at all times of the night.”

It became an everyday tool for Johnston, who quickly became accustomed to living in the app.

“It helped us a lot,” Johnston said. “Us buying into it and wanting to learn more and grow as fast as we can with a new coaching staff helped us out a lot. I probably spend a full work week in there. If I’m doing a 9-5 at a job at a movie theater, that’s about how long I’ve been there. I’ve worn that app out.”

It’s hard to quantify precisely how responsible the app is for TCU’s unlikely debut under Dykes, but it made the transition far easier. And in the transfer Portal era, it’s only becoming more useful. When a player commits to a new school, he can have access to his new playbook, installations and practice film as quickly as he can download and log into the app.

“They don’t have a year or two to develop,” Barone said. “These players have to get up to speed faster.”

With Just Play, that process can happen much faster. And the same is true when a new coach arrives on staff. Often, the rest of the staff can be all around America on the recruiting trail without time to teach what a Coach has to learn and start teaching his players. With one app, that process is simplified.

“It allows them efficiency as a coaching staff. They spend less time doing paperwork. Their coaches are coaching and recruiting,” said John Reagan, a longtime college coach who was the Offensive Coordinator at Kansas when Barone was with the Jayhawks and now works with the company. “That’s how you get better.”

Just Play is still a young company with a relatively modest list of clients. Watching one of those clients — and a Coach who was one of their earliest users — make an unlikely run to the national championship in a dream season in his first year at a new school has been a dream of its own.

“It’s amazing. I’m so happy for them and proud to have played a role or a part in it,” Barone said. “It’s incredible, and I feel fulfilled just in playing our part and trying to help them go win this thing.”

As the company looks to grow, nothing is a better advertisement than what will be on the field Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

(Top photo of Sonny Dykes and Zach Marcheselli: Tom Pennington / Getty Images)