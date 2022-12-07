Sonny Dykes leads final grades for first-year coaches

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes didn’t need to politic for his team to reach the College Football Playoff this season, but he did it anyway following Saturday’s loss to Kansas State, the Horned Frogs’ first blemish of the campaign. Dykes wanted to ensure the selection committee knew the grind his team endured within the Big 12 with several wins over nationally-ranked competition.

For a first-year coach whose team entered the season outside of the AP Top 25, a top 3 finish was not only unexpected, but almost unprecedented during the playoff era. With college football’s regular season in the books, it’s time to hand out final grades for first-year coaches within the Power Five ranks, program leaders with varying levels of success in 2022.

On-field success means a great deal when assessing achievement levels along with what’s happening in recruiting, team morale and the overall mood surrounding the program. Some of those are difficult to quantify, but we’ll try anyway as things wrap up this season.

Here’s our ranking of 14 first-year coaches within the Power Five Ranks and final grades for each.