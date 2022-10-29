Sonntag’s Two-Goal Night Powers Stonehill Past Franklin Pierce, 4-1

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (October 28, 2022)- Graduate forward, Katie Sunday posted her first two-goal game in her career which ended up being crucial as the Stonehill College Women’s ice hockey team defeated Defending New England Women’s Hockey Alliance champions, Franklin Pierce University, 4-1 Friday afternoon at the Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Scoring

STO: Sarah Taylor ( Brianna Walkom ), 01:48-1st period

Maddison Achtyl ( Alexis Petford and Lily Barrett ), 03:53-1st period

Katie Sonntag (Alexis Petford and Hannah Squires), 12:48-2nd period

Katie Sonntag (Mia Kenmore and Paige Whaley), 18:31-3rd period

FPU: Cassidy Jones ( Ava Kison & Avery Farrell ), 12:57-3rd period

Goaltending

STO: Hanna Zukow (60:00)

FPU: Jill Hertl (59:16)

Sarah Taylor scored her first Collegiate goal Friday afternoon (Photo Credit: Bob Blanchard).

The Details

Stonehill Wasted no time as the Purple and White Struck first less than two minutes into the first period (01:48) when Walkom won a face-off in the left Circle and sent her Puck back to Taylar. From there, Taylar one-timed the puck at the top of the circle through the five-hole of the Ravens goalie for a quick 1-0 lead. Taylar’s goal marked the first of her collegiate career.

About two minutes later (03:53), the Skyhawks Struck again when Petford forced a turnover in the right face-off circle, she sent the puck to Achtyl who saw her initial attempt stopped by Hertl. However, Achtyl corralled the rebound and tapped her second shot past an out-of-position Hertl and doubled their lead.

From there, the Skyhawks defense and Zukow held the Ravens scoreless as Franklin Pierce mustered only three shots, all of which were stopped by Zukow.

More than halfway through the second (12:48), Squires sent her pass over to Petford who was on the right side of Hertl on the edge of the face-off circle. After she got the puck, she sent it over to a waiting Sonntag on the left for the deflection which led to the goal.

When the third period got under way, Franklin Pierce responded with a goal and cut the deficit to two (3-1). Farrell found Kison on Zukow’s right side and after Kison had her shot turned away by the Stonehill netminder, Jones had an opportunity point blank but her shot was also saved however, Jones backhanded the rebound past Zukow for the score.

As time started to wind down, Sonntag forced a turnover down in Stonehill’s end and skated up with the puck. After a Ravens defender fell out of place, Sonntag saw the chance for the goal with the open net and potted her second goal of the contest which made it 4-1.

Zukow finished with 18 saves on the day, which marked her third time in her last four games with 15 or more saves.

Stonehill outshot Franklin Pierce by a 28-19 margin which marked the squad’s third-highest shot output of the year.

Up Next

Stonehill and Franklin Pierce wrap up their home and home Tomorrow when the Skyhawks travel to the Ravens for a 7:30 pm Puck drop.

