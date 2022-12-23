SoNA to perform ‘Mother and Child’ Jan. 7 at Walton Arts Center – Fayetteville Flyer

()

2023 is upon us, and Symphony of Northwest Arkansas is planning a new show to welcome the new year.

SoNA is set to perform William Grant Still’s Mother and Child on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Walton Arts Center.

The new show will feature renowned soprano Miriam Khalil performing pieces including Henryk Górecki’s Symphony of SorrowsLeonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalmsin addition to Still’s piece, Mother and Child.

SoNA officials described the new show as a “cathartic, emotional program” intended to touch a core human experience; the love that exists between a mother and her child.

Still, who died in 1978, has been called the “Dean of African American Composers,” is the first African American composer to have his work performed by a major Symphony orchestra.

“Simply, but powerfully put, William Grant Still’s Mother and Child is one of the most beautiful pieces you’ve likely never heard,” said SoNA Music Director Paul Haas of the title piece in the upcoming performance.

The SoNA Singers will join in the performance of Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalmsconsidered among the composter’s most popular choral works.

“It’s absolutely pure Lenny,” Haas said. “Biting chords, pungent colors, awe-inspiring harmonies, and masterful orchestration make this music one-of-a-kind.”

Symphony of Sorrowswhich happens to be the best-selling contemporary Classical album of all time, will round out the show featuring the voice of award-winning singer Khalil in Górecki’s third symphony.

“We will play this huge work that contains an entire world of human emotions: love, sorrow, sadness, loss, and an ecstatic enveloping beauty,” Haas said.

Tickets to the show range from $36-$60, and student discounts are available. Children under 18 get in free to the show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sonamusic.org or call the Walton Arts Center box office at (479) 443-5600.