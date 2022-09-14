Son of NBA Legend to be in Eugene for BYU game
Earlier in the week, we got word that Oregon’s 5-star commit Mookie Cook would be in Eugene for the top-25 matching between the Ducks and the No. 14 BYU Cougars.
Now it’s becoming clear that he might be here to do a little bit more than just enjoy the game from inside Autzen Stadium.
According to a new report from SBLive’s Andrew Nemec, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, will also be in Eugene on an official visit this weekend.
Rated as the No. 17 player in 2023, Stojakovic would be a huge addition to Oregon’s class that already includes 5-star Mookie Cook, 5-star Kwame Evans, and 4-star Jackson Shelstad, ranking 6th in the nation.
Film
Andrej Stojakovic’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
|
Stars
|
Overall
|
State
|
Position
|
247
|5
|97
|CA
|SF
|
Rivals
|4
|AS
|CA
|SF
|
ESPN
|4
|89
|CA
|SF
|
On3 Recruiting
|5
|97.7
|AZ
|SF
|
247 Composite
|5
|0.9977
|AZ
|SF
Vitals
|
Hometown
|Carmichael, CA
|
Projected Position
|Small Forward
|
Height
|6-foot-7
|
Weight
|185 pounds
|
Class
|2023
Recruitment
Taking an official visit to Oregon Ducks on Sept.16, 2022 Took an official visit to Texas on Sept. 9, 2022 Received an offer from Duke Blue Devils July 25, 2022 Took an Unofficial visit to Saint Mary’s Gaels June 20, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks Stanford Cardinal Texas Longhorns UCLA Bruins Duke Blue Devils