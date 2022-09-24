Son Of Former NFL Quarterback Will Start College Football Game Today

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Colorado is making a change at quarterback with the hope it can give the team a spark. Interestingly enough, the Buffaloes’ new starter is the son of a former NFL quarterback.

Cade McCown is getting the start for Colorado vs. UCLA this Saturday afternoon.

Cade is the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. Josh played in the NFL for almost two decades and also spent a year in the United Football League.

“Source confirms #Colorado will start freshman Owen McCown at quarterback today against UCLA. McCown is the son of former NFL QB Josh McCown, and will be the third QB to start for the Buffs this season. @BrianHowell33 first to report,” said ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Josh McCown is now retired. However, there’s a belief he will one day enter the coaching ranks. In fact, he’s been linked to the Texans of Houston for a couple of years.

Cade, meanwhile, will continue the family legacy this Saturday. He will get the start for the Buffaloes of Colorado vs. UCLA.