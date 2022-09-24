Son Of Former NFL Quarterback Will Start College Football Game Today

A general view of Colorado's football field during a game.

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Colorado is making a change at quarterback with the hope it can give the team a spark. Interestingly enough, the Buffaloes’ new starter is the son of a former NFL quarterback.

Cade McCown is getting the start for Colorado vs. UCLA this Saturday afternoon.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button