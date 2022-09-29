Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

Carlos Boozer takes a shot.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 25: Power Carlos Boozer (4) warms up before a BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league game on August 25, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class.

A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 Recruit in the class right now.

