Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 25: Power Carlos Boozer (4) warms up before a BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league game on August 25, 2019 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class.

A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 Recruit in the class right now.

That last name should sound familiar. He’s the son of two-time All-Star big man Carlos Boozer.

Here’s why Boozer stood atop the list, per 247Sports:

A highly skilled four man who has the early physicality and toughness of his father, he also possesses overall skill and polish that reminded our staff a lot of a young Paolo Banchero. He can shoot the ball with range, is a tremendous playmaker for others and can score with a guy on his back, facing up or in transition. As good as he is offensively, Boozer is also one of the best rebounders at his age that has come through the high school ranks in some time and he’s a certified winner and leader.

Carlos Boozer had a strong career at Duke before he played in the NBA for 13 years.

His son might just be better.