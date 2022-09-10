Son of ex-NBA Champion commits to play at TCU

TCU has officially landed a second-generation basketball star.

Four-star Recruit Jace Posey announced on an Episode of his father James Posey’s podcast for Basketball News on Friday that he will be committing to the Horned Frogs for college.

Jace, a 6-foot-4 wing, already attends high school in Texas at Strake Jesuit College Prep in Houston. He is the No. 77 overall Recruit in the 2023 class (per 247 Sports) and has averaged 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game over two varsity seasons thus far.

As for James, he played in the NBA for 12 seasons, won two championships (with the Miami Heat in 2006 and the Boston Celtics in 2008), and briefly played in Texas himself for the Houston Rockets from 2002-03. James then went on to win one more NBA title in 2016 as an Assistant for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was recently hired by another NBA team.

TCU went 21-13 last season in Coach Jamie Dixon’s sixth year at the helm. They made the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament and gave No. 1 seed Arizona all they could handle before losing in overtime. The Horned Frogs have also produced a number of NBA players over the years, including this current young phenom.