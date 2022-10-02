Son of Carmelo Anthony bolts into national rankings

Kiyan Anthony, the son of Syracuse basketball legend Carmelo Anthony, is a top-65 national prospect in his class, according to a new set of rankings.

Various recruiting services, lately, have been Publishing their Inaugural national rankings for the 2025 cycle. One of the primary recruiting Web sites, 247Sports, recently put out its first list of 2025 national ratings, and Kiyan Anthony has made a strong debut.

The 6-foot-3 shooting guard checks in as four stars, No. 62 across the country, No. 13 at his position and No. 3 in the state of New York.

Obviously, it remains to be seen whether Syracuse basketball coaches might end up offering Anthony, and whether he might have interest in suiting up for the same school where his dad won a national championship in 2003.

Kiyan Anthony is a sophomore at the famed Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, NY In the most recent AAU circuit, he ran with the Baltimore-based Team Melo in Nike’s EYBL league.

Christ the King, according to some high-school hoops experts, is expected to contend for a top-25 national ranking during the 2022-23 campaign.

Another member of the Royals’ roster is 2024 four-star wing Dwayne Pierce. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard/small forward, a top-100 prospect in the junior class, is reportedly receiving interest from the Orange coaching staff.

In grassroots basketball, Pierce competes for the New York City-based NY Renaissance in Nike’s EYBL league.

Getting back to Anthony, his recruiting process is just starting to commence. Recruiting services say that he already holds early Scholarship offers from Bryant and George Mason.

College coaches can’t directly contact 2025 high-school prospects until mid-June of 2023, so I’m sure over time we’ll start to see the offers flowing in for Anthony.

In an article from earlier this year, 247Sports national basketball director Eric Bossi wrote in part, “A rangy 6-foot-3 shooting guard, Anthony has a nice looking jumper and not surprisingly looks to have picked up some of his father’s moves on the wing.”

In mid-July, Raymond Lucas Jr. of 247Sports said in a story that Anthony’s “scoring ability is evident as it oozes with shades of Carmelo.”

As a sophomore in high school, certainly, Kiyan Anthony is going to continue evolving his game. And we’ll have to wait and see as to whether there may be any mutual interest between him and the ‘Cuse.

I’ll continue to track his recruitment, and I think it’s pretty darn awesome that Anthony has entered the 2025 national rankings in an impressive initial way.