Son Heung-min explains muted goal Celebration in Leicester win
Son Heung-min has explained his muted celebrations after scoring his first of three goals against Leicester City on Saturday, admitting that he was so overcome with emotions that he ‘couldn’t move’.
The Tottenham star had been Enduring a difficult start to the 2022/23 season, failing to score in any of his first six Premier League games and then being dropped to the bench for the match against the Foxes.
When he came off the bench at the weekend however, Son finally showed the form we’re accustomed to seeing from him, scoring three fantastic goals and earning the match ball as Tottenham ran out 6-2 winners.
Speaking to The Times after the game, Son has explained why his celebrations after the first goal were rather muted, stating: “I couldn’t move. I was so emotional with myself. I didn’t know what to do. Just stand still, look at the sky, look at the crowd. In my head, all my family came into my mind. All the staff, all my team-mates, all the supporters.
“That’s why I stood there and then just had a moment to think.”
Son also took the time to discuss his barren run in front of goal, admitting that he’s never happy after a game that he doesn’t score in: “I was born loving football and I’m still loving football but when you go home you take with you many things.
“I’m an attacking player, so if I don’t score how can I be happy? I can’t be happy if I have unbelievable opportunities to score goals or make chances. If I don’t score and I’m happy , probably I wouldn’t be here.
“Sometimes even if we win, I’m still sad because of my performance, or where I can do better, how I can do better, the Mistakes I make or the chances I miss. I’m always thinking about football because this is how I made it here.”