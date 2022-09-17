Son Heung-min admits frustration towards goal drought
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has expressed his delight towards snapping out of his cold spell in front of goal with an emphatic hat-trick against Leicester on Saturday.
The South Korean was dropped from Antonio Conte’s starting lineup for the game after going goalless in his first eight games in all competitions this season, but made the most of his surprise role with a 14-minute hat-trick off the bench.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Son conceded that his dry spell had gotten the better of him mentally.
“I was really frustrated to be honest,” he said. “Of course, it’s the goals as well but the way I play I could have done much better as well.
“Disappointed of course, the team was doing really well but individually I was not happy. Now, we got a great win and slowly my frustrations are going away.”
Asked to explain his poor start to the season, Son added: “It was poor finishing, but also, I was unlucky to be honest.
“I was just working hard and hoping to help the team. I’m always supported by great staff and a great team that always help me during these tough moments.”
Son’s treble came after partner-in-crime Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur had all found the back of the net in a chaotic first 47 minutes.