‘Sometimes the NFL is like high school’

Jonathan Allen declared “Sometimes the NFL is like a high school.”

Allen made his Weekly appearance on the “Sports Junkies” show Tuesday and as usual, was direct.

When asked about the narrative that Carson Wentz is a cancer in an NFL locker room, Allen responded, “I have absolutely no idea where that comes from. Sometimes I feel like the NFL can be like a high school. There is so much drama and rumours. Things that quite frankly aren’t true.”

“After he (Wentz) threw those two interceptions, quick memory, positive on the sidelines, no pouting. I think you can just see how the guys around him respond to him; that tells you everything you need to know about his character.”

When asked about Carson Wentz, Allen said it took him three years to finally beat Wentz. “So, I’ve seen firsthand what Carson can do. I have utmost faith in him.” He also humbly stated that he being a defensive tackle “cannot imagine doing their job.”

Allen said he has already talked to Phidarian Mathis and told him that in his time out, he needs to be working out, preparing to be all he can be when he returns to the team.

In being direct, anyone can talk about others, but Allen is direct to man up and point the finger at himself as well. For instance, he volunteered to the Junkies that there were plays Sunday he did not perform as he needs to and that he needs to improve and correct those tasks.

The defensive tackle spoke of a play in particular where he did not perform the call as he should have and the play resulted in what he said was “about a 25-yard Jaguars run that William Jackson had to save us on.”

Allen had to take extra defensive snaps Sunday with the injury to Mathis. And sure enough, he injured his groin late in the game. He expressed he sure wished Mathis was healthy to take the reps during upcoming games.

“My biggest rule of thumb is as long as guys are giving effort and trying their best, I will never get mad at them for what happens on the field. The only time I get mad is when a guy has a lack of effort, or he is not ready because of a lack of preparation, which is a lack of effort.”

When the Junkies started questioning some NFL coaching decisions in Week 1, Allen didn’t flinch, “There’s one thing I’ve learned in the NFL man, it’s always easy when it is not your decision.”

