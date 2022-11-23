“Something Internal Must’ve Happened”: NBA Fans Left Anxious as Kyrie Irving Future Plans Unearthed After Massive Saga

The Brooklyn Nets have got their dream team back in action. With the consistent Kevin Durant, renewed Ben Simmons, and the return of Kyrie Irving, fans probably would have expected some respite for the Nets. With some of the other backlash or controversies that they have faced in the past, including Steve Nash’s departure, some stability was in dire need. But it looks like the Nets have other plans.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported that the Brooklyn Nets would like the opportunity to “move” Irving on. Unfortunately for the Nets, Irving’s trade value is likely not at its best to perhaps be able to execute this plan.

Fans got curious after the news broke. Kyrie Irving’s return to the court would have implied that everything was now water under the bridge. But with recent developments regarding his position within the team, the NBA world is left in splits. One user wrote, “something internal must have happened”.

Furthermore, Kyrie Irving had to fulfill six remedial tasks, including sensitivity and antisemitic training. All of this transpired because he had posted a link to a film on his social media that contained antisemitic material. He also made a donation of $500,000 to causes that help fight social oppression and hate speech.

His return on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies became a much-anticipated headline. Kyrie Irving also profusely apologized for his actions before the game began.

Kyrie Irving has always held strong beliefs

But Rumors have it that the Nets do not want to be a part of their most controversial star anymore. Kyrie Irving has had many strong opinions before, which he has been vocal about. Most notably perhaps, when he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine and shared comments that suggested he believed in the flat-earth theory.

Nov 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard De’Anthony Melton (8) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

During the post-game media interaction, Kyrie Irving was asked if he was planning to file a grievance against the Brooklyn Nets with the National Basketball Players Association. Irving replied that he has a group of people that will support and protect him. “I am sure some things will be done in the future, but there’s no timetable on that right now”, they continued.

Do you think it is the best option for both Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets to move on? Where do you think we could see Irving playing next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.