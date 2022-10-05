Somerville Museum Closing In On Fundraising Campaign Goal

SOMERVILLE, MA — The Somerville Museum has nearly reached its fundraising goal for the Access for All & More Capital Campaign.

With a campaign goal of $2.35 million for Phase One and a goal of $400,000 for Phase Two, the campaign has raised 95 percent of the overall goal. The gap left to close is $133,500. Phase One of the campaign includes the addition of the elevator, renovation of the reception area, bathrooms, kitchen, and the addition of a Multi-Purpose Room. Phase Two includes the renovation of the collection storage area to include waterproofing and climate control.

The campaign’s fundraising committee and the board of trustees are hosting a Celebration event for all donors on Sunday, October 16. All donors who have donated $1,000 or more will also be recognized on an Exterior donor recognition display to be installed sometime this fall. In addition, all donors, no matter the amount, will have their name included on the Somerville Museum’s website, and in a Capsule buried in the museum’s renovated garden to be opened years from now.

The Access for All & More Campaign has enabled the Somerville Museum to make critical upgrades to the historic building and increase accessibility to its programming. To donate to the campaign, send a check to the Somerville Museum at 1 Westwood Road in Somerville, MA 02143 or visit the website at https://www.somervillemuseum.org/accessforall. To learn more about the campaign, email [email protected]