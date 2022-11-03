Somersworth volleyball to face Inter-Lakes in Division III title game

DERRY – After spending the previous years in Division II, this is the first season the Somersworth High School girls volleyball team has competed in Division III.

So far, the results have continued to pay off for the Hilltoppers.

On Wednesday, No. 2 Somersworth defeated No. 3 Newfound, 3-0 in a Division III semifinal at Pinkerton Academy to advance to the program’s first state championship since 2016.

Somersworth will play No. 4 Inter-Lakes on Saturday at Pinkerton Academy. Game time is scheduled for noon. Inter-Lakes advanced with a 3-1 upset over top-seeded Mascenic.

“I was very happy with the way we played,” Somersworth head coach Steve Hodsdon said. “Newfound’s (Malina Bohlmann) is one of the best hitters in any division. She really brings the heat. We worked all week about being in the right spot for her and reading her because she hits (the ball) so hard.”

Individual game scores were 25-21, 25-15, 25-12.

“I think we did pretty good,” Somersworth senior Arianna Cuevas said. “We could’ve done a little bit better just because we’re a little bit better. It was pretty good, it was a good and competitive game.”

Somersworth's Shauna Breimeier (2) goes up to strike the ball during Wednesday's 3-0 win over Newfound in the Division III semifinals

“I think we played really well, we came back,” Somersworth junior Abygail Lambert said. “We started off a little weak, our passes were all over the place, but then we took the criticism, we went with it and we got so much better at the end.”

Here are five highlights from Somersworth’s win

Playing for a state title

Somersworth has won three state championships, but none since a 2-1 win over Milford in 2000. The Hilltoppers also won in 1988 (Class L/I) and 1997 (Class I).

Somersworth lost in 2001, 2003, 2015 and 2016.

“We haven’t been back for six years, so I’m extremely excited to get there, especially with this group of girls because they’ve been kind of putting us back on the map,” Hodsdon said. “We’ve had a couple of down years, and they’re doing a really good job of representing Somersworth volleyball. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

