Somerset Berkley football team aims for winning record in 2022

Head Coach: Nick Freitas

2021 record: 4-6

Key losses: Dylan Rodriguez (RB), Tyler Sandford (G/DT), Adam Romero (RB/DE), Alex Pavao (G/DT), Matt Poirier (C/DE)

Key Returners: Owen Meehan (QB), Davis Sullivan (RB), Ian Sullivan (TE), Wyatt Figueiredo (RB)

For the first time since the 2019 season, Somerset Berkley head football Coach Nick Freitas is feeling a sense of normalcy around him.

Gone from the scene are the COVID restrictions, masks, and shortened seasons.

It’s time to play Freitas’ favorite pastime.

“It feels normal this year,” they said. “[This] is the first time in a couple of years that I’m not worried about COVID and not worrying about this and that. I’m just worried about playing football.”

The numbers showed when the first day of training camp got underway. There were almost 90 athletes at the first practice, including a large freshman group.

Despite graduating 13 Seniors in the spring, including star running back Dylan Rodriguez, SBR has a large group of returning seniors, who were Juniors in 2021, ready for their final go-around.

“We’ve had a great summer program,” Freitas said. “This is a good group of Seniors that is holding everyone accountable, and making sure they are working out in the summer. So when I see that type of passion from the kids, that fires me up. I’m extra excited to be here this year.”

Freitas’ Raider team is ready for Improvements in 2022 despite playing three non-league opponents to start the season.

“We have a tough first three games before we get into our regular season,” he said. “All good teams, Cumberland, Lawrence, and then Durfee. They are all solid programs. It is good and it gives us a trial by fire and experience.

“For me, I want to play non-league opponents that are tough because I want to get us better and prepared for our league opponent. So it is kind of the idea of ​​playing these three teams.”

Leading the way under center is veteran quarterback Owen Meehan. The senior signal-caller has a year under his belt as the starter and should know what Freitas wants offensively.

Then there’s a battle brewing at the running back position to see which trio will be a part of the “Double Wing T-offense.” Ashton Khoury, Wyatt Figueiredo, and Davis Sullivan are all in contention for the job while Sam Grew, Austin DeSouto and James Phenix are hoping for their opportunity.

Senior tight end Ian Sullivan is a big target for Meehan and can create yards after the catch.

“We had a lot of sophomores and first-year varsity players playing last year,” Freitas said. “Now, most of these kids have already had that taste. So they know what it takes to win and what it takes to be in a varsity game.”

The SBR Veteran Coach said games with South Coast Conference opponents will be challenging all season.

“It is always tough,” Freitas said. “I know Apponequet and Old Rochester. I mean they’re all good.”

Freitas said his team will have several scrimmages with other teams to get them ready for their home game with Cumberland, Rhode Island, on Sept. 9. He hopes his team can rejuvenate their winning tradition from years past.

“This sport is the greatest thing out there,” they said. “It is a combination of toughness and intelligence for the kids with the desired aspect to it. Work ethic equals success on the football field and in life.

“They took that upon themselves in the offseason after Thanksgiving and they’re one of the Hardest bunch of kids I’ve ever coached. When their intensity matches my intensity, I have fun and enjoy myself.”

2022 schedule

Sept. 9: Cumberland High School, 7 p.m

Sept. 17: Lawrence High School, 1:30 p.m

Sept. 23: at Durfee, 7 p.m

Sept. 30 at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30 p.m

October 7: at Apponequet, 6:30 pm

October 14: Greater New Bedford, 6:30 p.m

October 21: Old Rochester, 6:30 p.m

October 28: at Fairhaven, 6:30 p.m

Nov. 24: at Joseph Case, 6:30 p.m

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports.