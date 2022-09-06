Somerset Berkley football team aims for winning record in 2022

Head Coach: Nick Freitas

2021 record: 4-6

Key losses: Dylan Rodriguez (RB), Tyler Sandford (G/DT), Adam Romero (RB/DE), Alex Pavao (G/DT), Matt Poirier (C/DE)

Key Returners: Owen Meehan (QB), Davis Sullivan (RB), Ian Sullivan (TE), Wyatt Figueiredo (RB)

For the first time since the 2019 season, Somerset Berkley head football Coach Nick Freitas is feeling a sense of normalcy around him.

Gone from the scene are the COVID restrictions, masks, and shortened seasons.

It’s time to play Freitas’ favorite pastime.

“It feels normal this year,” they said. “[This] is the first time in a couple of years that I’m not worried about COVID and not worrying about this and that. I’m just worried about playing football.”

The numbers showed when the first day of training camp got underway. There were almost 90 athletes at the first practice, including a large freshman group.

Somerset Berkley players practice tackling drills on Aug. 23, 2022.

Despite graduating 13 Seniors in the spring, including star running back Dylan Rodriguez, SBR has a large group of returning seniors, who were Juniors in 2021, ready for their final go-around.

“We’ve had a great summer program,” Freitas said. “This is a good group of Seniors that is holding everyone accountable, and making sure they are working out in the summer. So when I see that type of passion from the kids, that fires me up. I’m extra excited to be here this year.”

