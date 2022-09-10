Somers survives nightmarish first half to beat John Jay-CR

SOMERS — The Somers football team, last year’s Section 1 Class A champs, played like anything but that in the first half Friday night against John Jay-Cross River.

After two fumbles, two interceptions (one an end zone pick) and seeing Ravi Dass’s 78-yard touchdown called back due to a hold, the only thing Somers could be happy about was that, despite all that, it Somehow trailed only 7-6 .

And that fact loomed large in the second half as the Tuskers’ defense held and their offense scored twice in a 20-7 win.

Somers' Ravi Dass runs with the ball at a John Jay vs Somers Football Game at Somers High School.

For John Jay-CR, which was stopped repeatedly deep in Somers’ territory, once gaining 20 yards to the Somers 1 on a fourth-and-goal from the 21, it was another disappointment, coming a week after its overtime loss to Yorktown.

In that game, quarterback Craig Galea threw for more than 400 yards and four TDs

But while he had some nice connections, particularly to Austin Zaccaagnino, Somers largely contained Galea, who was hurt by the fact the Wolves couldn’t muster much of a running game.

