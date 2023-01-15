‘Somebody Following You’: Golf Legend Greg Norman Once Confessed a Horrific Stalker Experience He Had During a Golf Tournament

Like Greg Norman, being a sports celebrity takes work, especially when you are at great heights. The LIV CEO has had his share of scary experiences in his professional golf era. He has registered many victories under his name and has emerged as one of the finest golfers in the industry. Since last season, he has been working for the rights of his tour players to play in major golf events and has been indulged in sorting out the rivalry between PGA and LIV.

The major Championship Winner appeared on the ‘Fore Play Golf podcast, and they all discussed many things, including Norman’s golf career and experiences. One of the hosts asked about the most outrageous experience in his career from fans and the galleries. The CEO of the Saudi-backed tour shared his experiences from the older times when he used to play golf. He also talked about how things have changed today compared to his times.

Let’s find out the exciting ordeals they shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Was Greg Norman stalked?

Narrating a story of his stalker experience, Greg Norman told a story. Cell phones and cameras were not allowed on the golf course when he was a professional golfer. That era was completely different from today. However, Norman loved that part of the era, as it was more freeing than today’s time, and people focused on games. They said, “we didn’t have cell phones running late on the golf course. Cameras weren’t allowed on the golf course. It was more of a free-spirited situation back in, and it was fantastic, quite honestly, because you could actually engage, or it could be positive, it could be negative.”

According to him, some situations made could you feel like, “you kidding me? Am I looking at what I am looking at?” They also received manydeath threats” in his time, but one stalker experience was scary. The former was walking out of his hotel room and felt someone following him. He took the golf clubs out of his bag and turned around. To his surprise, there was someone following him. They explained the story, “You know, early in the morning, I had a golf tournament. I am coming out of the hotel and going to my car, and you could feel somebody following you, and I pull a golf club out of my bag and turn around, and there was somebody right there.”

That situation was later dealt with; however, despite that, the Great White Shark of gold never had security around him. He never wanted it in the first place because, according to him, if more people surrounded him, it would create a stressful situation. Norman said, “the more people you have around you, the more a pressure-packed situation you are creating.” However, he believed that the positive side far outweighed the opposing side. Therefore, no matter where he went, he received the most profound comments and statements from the gallery, and it was a “really neat experience.”

Norman liked this fan moment!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The host asked if the former golfer ever received any rowdy comments from the gallery. Norman doesn’t watch much golf on TV; therefore, he had no idea about the comments. They said “I don’t know. I haven’t been out there, and I don’t watch a whole lot of TV and golf on TV, so I really can’t make that comment. I know I love to my ear.” However, he narrated the story of times when he attended the late Arnold Palmer’s match. And at that time, the audience was allowed to walk with golfers on the fairway.

Norman explained his favorite fan moment and said, “It was such a cool experience. It was a bit of a sensual overload in a lot of ways because your walking with thousands and thousands of people, and they won’t shut up; they just keep talking until you get there, so it was really engaging.” It was the fan memory he had from the older times, which he cherishes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story- Greg Norman’s Disparaging Comments From the Past Could Be the Reason for Tiger Woods’ Disdain Towards Him

Do you like this time, or were older times better?