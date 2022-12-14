Some Residents say the cost for the new PC Performing Arts Center is too steep

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – Will the old Marina Civic Center in Panama City be replaced? It’s a question some residents brought up at Tuesday’s commission meeting as the once treasured staple continues to collect dust after sitting vacant for more than four years.

However, city leaders are proposing the idea of ​​building an estimated $170 million performing arts and events center to replace it.

“We met with entertainment folks, artist folks, business folks, and citizens to help us know what we want to have as a replacement for the existing Panama City Civic Center,” City Manager Mark McQueen said.

The price estimate originated from the initial conceptual design.

Some residents voiced their concerns about the proposed price tag, though. “$170 million – it’s insane,” Panama City Resident Michael Rohan said. “We don’t have that kind of money here. We need to build something that’s reasonable. Something perhaps of similar size to the last Civic center.”

McQueen said building a single-use facility wouldn’t be cost effective.

“What we also learned is that we don’t want a single-use facility. Single-use facilities are wildly expensive and under-utilized.”

City officials said creating a financial strategy will help paint a clearer picture on how they will get the funding for the project.

“Whether it’s appropriations at the state and federal level or whether it’s bond-issued,” McQueen said. “Could it be philanthropic dollars?”

The financial strategy is expected to take three to four months to complete. The price of the project could change.

The Marina Civic Center wasn’t the only big topic discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioners passed the Panama City Ward Redistricting Ordinance in a 4-0 vote. City leaders said it will help make the population sizes in each Ward more consistent. They approved the reestablishment of two director positions. They include the CRA and Director of Logistics role. Commissioners said the two roles being separate will help promote transparency. The City Manager was also authorized to negotiate an agreement with a firm to perform forensic accounting services for the City.

