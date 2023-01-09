Some reshuffling appears likely on the PGA Tour’s Fall schedule

More Weekly Read: So Far, So Good for ‘Elevated’ Events | Where’s the LIV News and Buzz? | Fore! Things

The new year has just begun, but the PGA Tour still needs to determine how it will end.

With all the changes to the 2023 scheduled including the designated events, a smaller FedEx Cup playoff field and a return to direct access via a Qualifying school, the Tour still has to figure out how things will shake out after the Tour Championship.

This is the final wraparound season, meaning the nine fall events that were played prior to Thanksgiving will no longer be part of the following year’s schedule. But what will happen to them?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button