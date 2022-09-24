Some NBA 2K23 Digital Items Cost More Than Their Real-Life Counterparts

Some NBA 2K23 players have noticed that some in-game items cost even more than the physical versions, like a Durag that is actually more expensive in the annual 2K Sports title than it is in reality. NBA 2K23 was released earlier this month, and players are still noticing small details like the aforementioned questionable prices among minor bugs and glitches as they compete in head-to-head basketball matches.





Like with previous NBA 2K releases, 2K23 is full of microtransactions that include cosmetic options that let players compete on the basketball court in unique outfits. One of the more impressive Cosmetic options was shown off during a recent Dr Disrespect stream as 2K Sports has done motion capture to accurately portray the two-time Champion in the game. Unlike bigger Bundles that provide more value, the NBA 2K23 Durags will set players back 15,000 VC which equates to $4.99 while a physical Durag on its own costs $4.49, with both examples provided by Reddit user JimiForReal.

JimiForReal shared one NBA 2K23 Screenshot alongside an image of an Amazon listing for the real-life equivalent to adequately reflect the price difference, with the in-game version cleverly masked by a virtual currency rather than a dollar amount. Although it’s just a small item in NBA 2K23 with minor ramifications, JimiForReal chose to highlight the digital Durag as an easy example, while other things like shirts and pants will cost more in the game than on Amazon.

NBA 2K23 players can acquire the in-game currency in various amounts, from the lowest of 5,000 set to $1.99 and the highest bundle running fans back $99.99 to acquire a whopping 450,000 VC. These points can be used on small items like the Durag in JimiForReal’s Screenshot to big ones like better players for one’s NBA roster or attributes that are important to the gameplay. NBA 2K23 players that choose not to spend money on VC can still earn it by playing games and completing certain challenges which each give small increments of the sought-after currency.

Although many NBA 2K23 fans took to JimiForReal’s post to express the hilarity of a digital item costing more than a physical counterpart, one player pointed out that the 2K Sports microtransactions are limited by how long licenses and online servers are maintained.

NBA 2K23 is available now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

