Some interesting schedule updates for Michigan Football

We got some updates on Monday as to when Michigan football will play their games against Michigan State, Iowa, and Penn State.

When to play someone can sometimes matter just as much as where and on Monday, we got some key updates pertaining to the Michigan football schedule.

The first was the Iowa game. The Wolverines will host Maryland on Saturday in their home opener before traveling to Iowa next weekend.

To be clear, the Penn State game was always slated to be a corn out, announced this summer. It doesn’t mean it’s a night game. In fact, it will very likely be Big Noon unless something drastically changes. As of now, UM vs. MSU is the night game, and the AAPD is planning for it — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 19, 2022

We didn’t know at the time that the game was going to be and there was some worry that it was going to be at night. The only thing worse than playing Iowa at Kinnick Stadium is playing a night game against the Hawkeyes.

Thankfully, Michigan football will avoid that fate. It was announced on Monday that the Wolverines and Iowa would be Featured on Big Noon Kickoff for the next two weeks.

Michigan is going to play Maryland on Saturday at noon. Then, they will kick off at the same time against Iowa. It also seems that the Penn State game is going to be played at Noon too.

Get ready for an insane atmosphere

It’s going to be a Maize out, that’s true but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a night game. In fact, according to Chris Balas of The Wolverine and others, Michigan football will play Michigan State at night.

If true, it’s going to be an insane atmosphere. The rivalry has really heated up in the past few seasons and with Michigan football having lost two in a row, it’s going to reach a fever pitch.

The atmosphere is going to be similar to Ohio State in 2021. Just imagine that game, but at night. That’s going to be Michigan State and that’s going to make it even more exciting.

All in all, it’s good news. You still have to play well but the schedule is as favorable as it could be in terms of kickoff times, although I don’t love Michigan State at night.