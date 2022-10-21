Some Big East scenes change, but basketball in New York is still quite a sight

There are few things in college basketball quite like having Big East teams occupy Madison Square Garden, even in the preseason.

The brisk October air holding you back down 31st Street as you weave past hundreds of people you might not ever see again.

In my case, as someone who had never been near the Garden, I circled the arena until I made my way past Penn Station to find the entrance for Tuesday’s media day and was baffled that basketball’s most famous gym is somehow connected to a train.

The day was all but normal for me.

But I’m not sure I was alone in that. After a wild summer, the league’s Outlook is different these days. And it showed.

Kyle Neptune was in former Villanova Coach Jay Wright’s seat, the youngest Coach in the conference. Sean Miller, months removed from being an analyst, was busy explaining why his Xavier team placed second in the league’s preseason poll that morning. With Wright retired, CU’s Greg McDermott and Providence’s Ed Cooley spent their day being called old in as many ways as possible.

People are also reading…

“We’ve gone from Jay Wright to dumb and dumber,” McDermott joked on the “Big East Shootaround” set. “I don’t know who’s dumb and who’s dumber.”

Wright was the coach who bore the torch, who led the charge in furthering the conference’s popularity and success. He was who McDermott and Cooley looked to in that regard. Wright’s absence means the other two, who have been around since the new Big East’s conception, are up now.

The two longest-tenured coaches. The Elder statesmen. The top old dudes.

I wondered if McDermott felt like he aged every time he was reminded of his status.

“I feel old every time I get up in the morning,” McDermott said. “I don’t need anybody to remind me.”

Meanwhile, Seton Hall Coach Shaheen Holloway brought a Radiant energy to the building. It was a familiar place for him, having last been there as a player more than 20 years ago and as an Assistant for the Pirates for eight seasons through 2018. The league’s representatives seemingly embraced him like he never left.

Ryan Kalkbrenner and Adama Sanogo each commanded their own crowds, being inevitably questioned about the other at some point.

UConn’s Sanogo was named Big East preseason player of the year hours earlier. Creighton’s Kalkbrenner might have stirred up the fanbase. The story between the league’s two best big men added a chapter.

Shaka Smart’s Marquette Squad was picked to finish ninth in the conference, which guard Tyler Kolek only had two words for: “F*** ’em.”

Mike Anderson spoke on having his Deepest team at St. John’s just loud enough to Drown out the Whispers among the media about him being on the hot seat.

All while the echoed screeches of players in Photoshoots Occasionally audio-bombed interviews.

The Big East is back in loud, dramatic fashion.