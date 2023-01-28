Some basketball performances have been exceptional

Jan. 27—Just thinking about some of the amazing things that have already happened in local high school basketball games this season.

Then projecting some things that might be happening in the next six weeks.

There have been some great individual games already.

Thinking about Hayden Neibuhr scoring 49 points to break the Maple River single-game record back in December, making 21 of 25 shots for the best Offensive performance in the history of that storied program.

There was New Ulm’s Colton Benson, who made 10 3-pointers and scored 40 points in the third-place game of the Bethany Lutheran holiday tournament. He’s only the second player in the 24-year history of the tournament to score 40 points.

Mankato Loyola’s Lawson Godfrey scored 31 points in the first half of a game last week, finishing with 41. He followed that up with 23 points in the first half Monday, helping the Crusaders score 61 points in 18 minutes.

Godfrey has been remarkably consistent over the last three seasons, averaging more than 20 points per game.

Maple River’s Lexi Thomas made eight 3-pointers in a game recently. Surprisingly, that’s not the team record. Teammate Claire McGregor made nine 3s in a game last season.

Blue Earth Area’s Abe Kokos also has a game with eight 3-pointers this season.

Nicollet’s Shannon Soost had 26 rebounds in a game in December. Not sure if that’s a team record, but only 16 girls in state history have collected 30 rebounds in a game. Either way, that’s a lot of hustle and want-to fetch that many misses.

St. Clair’s Brooklin Hinze has posted a couple of games with 30 or more points. That’s knowing how to score the basketball.

Taylor Sodeman of St. James Area scored 37 points in a game, which is also a lot.

Sometime soon, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial guard Olivia Harazin will score the 2,000th point of her career. According to one website, there have only been 256 players in the history of girls basketball in Minnesota to score at least 2,000 points.

Story continues

At 20 points per game, she’ll pass a lot of others on the all-time scoring list before the end of the season.

Speaking of 3-pointers, how about the Mankato East boys team making 21 in a game? That’s tied for eighth in Minnesota boys basketball history.

The NBA record for 3-pointers in a game is 29, and the pro game is 12 minutes longer. The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference record is 22; Minnesota State’s record is 21.

The Cougars are scoring more than 77 points per game. The New Ulm boys are averaging 75.1 points. When you make as many 3-pointers as these teams do, the points add up quickly.

Every year, high school basketball fans in this area are treated to great performances, by individuals and teams, and we are the lucky ones who get to witness it.

As we get to the Playoffs next month, it’s a good guess that these same players will again provide some noteworthy performances. Or maybe it will be someone else.

But 49 points? Twenty-six rebounds? Eight 3-pointers? Two thousand points?

That’s already some good stuff.

Chad Courrier is the Free Press sports editor. He’s at 507-344-6353, [email protected] or on Twitter @ChadCourrier.