Solving the Mystery of Justin Rose’s custom blank Irons

Justin Rose custom logo’d Irons Justin Rose – Instagram

It was only fitting that on Halloween, Justin Rose decided to share a little treat with golf nerds everywhere by showing off a new set of custom Irons in his Instagram stories.

The custom Irons showcase Rose’s personal logo Justin Rose – Instagram

If there was any doubt that these were a personal set for Rose, the custom JR logo along with components that included his usual Lamkin grips and KBS C-Taper shafts certainly sealed the deal.

Although the full origin story of the Irons is still under figurative lock and key, at GOLF.com we can confirm that this custom set of heads was created by the Japanese forging company Miura specifically to Mr. Rose’s spec request. This is the same Miura that also made waves this year when Adam Scott put a set of custom logoed blades into play at the Memorial, Hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

Adam Scott’s custom Miura Irons Adam Scott Instagram

As the story goes, Scott first became interested in Miura Irons after getting a look at the original Jack Nicklaus limited edition set which featured attributes of older blade Irons Scott liked including a wider Sole and longer blade length.

Jack Nicklaus limited edition blades Miura Golf

Although this part is complete Conjecture — if I was to connect Adam Scott to Justin Rose beyond the fact they are both major champions, it should also be noted that both Golfers have been known to spend quite a bit of time at the luxury community Albany in the Bahamas. It could have been there or even on the range at a PGA Tour event where the two Golfers started talking, and the next thing you know a few phone calls were made.

The base for the custom blades comes from the Miura MB-101 Ryan Barath/GOLF

This is an interesting development in Rose’s equipment evolution since he has been an equipment free agent since early 2020 after he and Honma parted ways after a short relationship. To this day the reasons are still Mostly unknown but considering he won in only his second event using an almost full bag of Honma gear it was certainly out of the blue.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Miura MB-101 Irons $310 (starting at per club) The MB-101 incorporates the best characteristics of early Miura designs and models. The subtle refinements to the Sole allow the club to travel effortlessly through the turf. buy now

Rose has since played everything from older TaylorMade irons, and newer Mizuno’s, but nothing has seemed to have had full staying power in the Englishman’s bag. Considering his preference for a particular iron profile noted in an interview with Golf’s Jonathan Wall, going this full custom route could give Rose everything he’s been looking for.

“The most important thing about a blade is that it looks pretty. I’ve got quite a Distinctive eye for what I like to see. I like to see quite a pinched toe, the reason for that is it makes the club look more upright than it actually is, which works to my swing, so there are all these reasons behind these things.”

– Justin Rose is his preferred iron shaping

Whether these Irons end up in Rose’s bag full-time is something I can’t predict but we’ll be keeping a close eye on his golf bag the next time the former US Open champ tees in up in an event.

Miura and GOLF.com are operated by the same holding company, 8AM Golf.

Want to overhaul your bag for 2022? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf. For more on the latest gear news and information, check out our latest Fully Equipped podcast below.