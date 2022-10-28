Solvang Theaterfest’s IMAGINE! Building the Future Capital Campaign Reached Its Goal

We greatly appreciate our almost 500 donors (including individuals, couples, families, businesses, and foundations) for their strong support. Moreover, we especially thank the many donors who contributed more than once resulting in over 800 donations. The outpouring of community commitment to the Solvang Festival Theater was simply amazing and a testament to its local importance.

In spite of the Pandemic and associated construction challenges, the theater was miraculously completed on schedule in time for an outstanding 2022 summer season that was a taste of what’s to come in future years. Most rewarding was the reaction of patrons experiencing the new theater for the first time. One felt the Solvang Festival Theater had truly been Reborn and exceeded all expectations.

The Solvang Theaterfest Board of Directors will acknowledge all the donors of $500 and above with their names on a permanent plaque to be completed in early 2023. As befits such a community treasure as the theater, the list will be long and the appreciation sincere.

We anticipate a diverse and expanded selection of entertainment in the future of the Solvang Festival Theater and will enjoy seeing you all there over and over again for decades to come.

Thank you for making the Rebuilding of the Solvang Festival Theater a reality.