Solon rallies with a last-second field goal to beat Stow football

For one half, Stow-Munroe Falls football seemed to have things in order against Solon.

The contest Sept. 2 at Stewart Field proved to be a tail of two halves, however, and the Comets had the last word.

A 42-yard field goal by Solon’s Aaron Titlebaum as time expired gave the Comets a 17-14 win over the Bulldogs (1-2). The loss came after Stow led Solon (2-1) 14-0 at the half.

Bulldogs Coach Martin Poder said the Comets were a worthy opponent.

“I think that Trey’re well coached,” he said. “Even with the new coach, I think he’s doing a great job. They’re putting them in the positions to win. They have a couple dynamic receivers. Our kids responded well to limit their big plays.”

