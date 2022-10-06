Solid win and record broken in Norway

The Barça handball team are still going strong in this year’s EHF Champions League. Four group games in and the wins keep coming, with the 30-46 triumph in Norway keeping them Outright top in group B. N’Guessan was MVP of the game with 8 goals, ably Assisted by Cindric and Fàbregas, both with 6.

In fact, the 46 goals scored is the highest total in the EHF Champions League in the Club’s history, beating the 44 scored against IFK Kristianstad (Sweden) in matchday 3 of the 2018/19 season.

So, neither the 11,000 spectators in the Hakons Hall nor Elverum were a match for Barça’s control and gameplay. The first half saw very effective visitors (92%) and an ineffective home side (1/24), meaning Barça went in 15-23 up at halftime.

Although Barça took their foot off the gas to some extent in the second half, the win was never in danger, particularly thanks to an effective and important N’Guessan. Ultimately Barça scored the most goals in this Champions League season so far and in the Club’s history with 46 goals. 30-46 the final score for another win to add to their perfect start to the season.

GAME STATS

Elverum Handball, 30

Barça, 46

Elverum: Mizera, Imsgard, Heldal (2), Awad (2), Fingren (1), Nilsen (7), Hedberg (1) – starting seven – Blomgren (3), Grondahl (3), Hubert Larsen (1), Borzas ( 6), Thorsen Lien (3), Porkelsson, Haugseng, Langaas (1), Berg.

Barcelona: Nielsen, Wanne (2), N’Guessan (8), Cindric (6), Fàbregas (6), Mem (2), Aleix (5) – starting seven – Pérez de Vargas (1, sk), Makuc (1) , Richardson, Thiagus Petrus (1), Langaro (2), Frade (4), Janc (5), Ariño (3), Carlsbogard.

Partial scores: 2-5, 6-8, 7-14, 11-17, 14-21, 15-23 (halftime), 18-28, 21-31, 24-34, 27-37, 29-41, 30-46 (final).

Referee: Kirkholm Madsen, Mortensen.

*PHOTO courtesy of the EHF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE