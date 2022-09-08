Solano volleyball wins two matches – The Vacaville Reporter

The Solano College Women’s volleyball team won two matches Wednesday at the Diablo Valley Classic as the Falcons beat Diablo Valley and Merced.

In the first match, Solano defeated Diablo Valley in three games, winning 25-15, 25-21, 26-24.

Sammy Brown had 15 kills and nine digs, while Kelsey Wall had 14 kills and four service aces. Jailynn Bermudez served 23-25 ​​with six aces and added 10 digs, while Bethel High Graduate Eryka Ferrer led with defense with 13 digs. Dani Rydjord ran the offense with 30 assists.

A short time later Solano defeated Merced in three games 25-13, 25-17, 25-20.

Brown had 12 kills and 14 digs, while Wall had another great match with 11 kills, while adding 10 digs. Ferrer contributed 12 digs, serving 11-11 with an ace, while Rydjord had 28 assists and served 21-21 with three aces. Hannah Del Rio added six kills and four blocks. Codi LePak-Murphy added two blocks.

Local Golf

Lyne Powell, Genny Lopez do well at 9 Arounder Golf League Ace Day

The 9 Arounder Golf League had its Ace Day on Sept. 6 and Lynne Powell and Genny Lopez did well.

Powell had the lowest Gross score with a 52, while Lopez had the lowest net score with a 33.

In the first flight Debbie Baker came in first, while Mona Begell came in second.

In the second flight, Ann Rollin came in first, with Kim Weaver coming in second and Stephanie Adams in third place.