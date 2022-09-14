Solano volleyball goes 1-3 over weekend – Times-Herald

The Solano College Women’s volleyball team played in the Delta Tournament over the weekend and went 1-3.

“This tournament is the best of the best in Northern California and it sure tested and challenged us, as we played each day without a few players,” Solano head Coach Darla Williams said. “The hope is we learn and grow from this experience to be ready for conference play in a few weeks.”

On Friday Solano lost Cabrillo College in three sets, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19.

Sammy Brown led the team with 11 kills and added 10 digs and served 10-10 for the Falcons, who are now 7-5 on the season. Eryka Ferrer and Kelsey Wall led the team with 12 digs apiece. Lili Ayala and Hannah Del Rio both led at the net with three blocks each. Jailynn Bermudez served 21-12 with an ace and added eight digs.

Later on Friday the Falcons lost to Butte College in three games, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21.

Brown led the team with 15 kills and 20 digs, while Wall had a great night with 14 kills and 10 digs. Ferrer served well with 15-15 and added nine digs. Dani Rydjord led the offense with 28 assists and served 9-9 with an ace.

On Saturday Solano returned for a double match, starting at 10 am with Santa Rosa College. The Falcons lost in 4 games.

Wall led the offense with 15 kills, while Brown chipped in 14 kills and 20 digs. Ferrer led the defense with 21 digs and Bermudez chipped in 15 digs and served 9-9. Crystal Carroll added 11 digs and served 14-14. Rydjord ran the offense with 32 assists, and added 12 digs

Later on Saturday, Solano beat Shasta College in three games, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13.

Brown had 23 kills and added nine digs. Del Rio had a great match with eight kills, while Bermudez and Ferrer both led the defense with 12 digs apiece. Rydjord served 22-22 with five aces, and added 10 digs and 36 assists.

Girls Tennis

Benicia 8, Alhambra 1

The Benicia High girls tennis team picked up a win against Alhambra on Monday, winning 8-1.

Picking up singles wins were Rebecca Grivett (6-3, 6-1), Sara Bazan (6-2, 6-1), Gaelen Ancheta (2-6, 6-1, 10-8), Jordan Sevier (6- 1, 6-1) and Imara Arakawa (6-4, 6-2).

In doubles play the teams of Mandi Luellen and Megan Foon won (6-0,6-0) as did Avalyn Phan and Jayden Rivas (6-0,6-2) along with Emmie Garvey and Avery Jenest vs. Natalie Hull (6 -0, 6-0)

Benicia’s match against Ygnacio Valley on Tuesday was cancelled. The Panther’s next match is Thursday at home against Concord.