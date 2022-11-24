Solano College volleyball falls in first round of Playoffs – Times-Herald

The Solano College Women’s volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night as the Falcons were swept in the first round of the Northern California Regionals by Sierra College.

Solano lost 25-11, 25-19, 25-22 on the road.

The Falcons finished the season with a 24-8 record and an undefeated mark in the Bay Valley Conference at 12-0.

“I thought we played amazing defense, but so did Sierra College,” Solano head Coach Darla Williams said about the playoff loss. “The third set we had the best chance to win, took the lead at 6-1 and again at 12-6, but they fought back to finish 25-22. I am very proud of this team, we finished conference play 12-0 and we have kept the Bay Valley consecutive wins at 47 in a row and it was our fifth title in a row. Next year’s team has a chance to increase those numbers.”

Sammy Brown, who won the Bay Valley Conference MVP for the second year in a row, led the way with eight kills and added 16 digs for the Falcons. Crystal Carroll added 16 digs, served 12-13 with two aces, while Hannah Del Rio chipped in with four kills and three blocks

Dani Rydjord led the blocking with four assist blocks. She added 19 assists and seven digs. Rachel Lin chipped in with four kills and 11 digs, while Lili Ayala added two blocks and Kelsey Wall finished with five kills and a block.