Sokoto in clean Sweep of honors as handball Championship ends

The 2022 edition of the National Under 12 and Under 15 Boys and Girls Handball Championships has ended with the host state, Team Sokoto winning the Gold, in all the categories.

At the colorful closing ceremony, which was graced by Governor Aminu Bello Tambuwal, the State cadet teams, named after their seniors, Sokoto Rima, showcased their dominance and answered why handball is a leading sport in the state.

Team Sokoto won gold in the Under-12 Boys Category after beating the lads from Abuja, in a thrilling finalé; while C&S FPS from Kwara finished in third.

Similarly, Sokoto Rima won the Under 12 Girls title, ahead of Team FCT, and C&S FPS of Ilorin, Kwara State, again settled for third.

The final of the Under 15 Boys Category, pitted Team Sokoto against Team Kebbi, and the tournament hosts won it by a wide margin 20-8.

Kebbi State had to settle for second shot, while Caliphate Academy of Sokoto, finished in third position.

Meanwhile, Sokoto Rima also topped the Under-15 Girls Category, which they won ahead of C&S FPS of Ilorin, Team Kebbi finished, in third.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS Highest Goal Scorer (U-12 Girls); Amaka Ogbonna FCT (24 Goals).

Highest Goal Scorer (U-12 Boys), Abdulmumuni Ya’u C&S FPS (27 Goals).

Highest Goal Scorer (U-15 Girls), Monica Opara Sokoto Rima (25 Goals).

BEST GOALKEEPERS U-12 (Girls) Franka Abutu, Sokoto Rima.

U-12 (Boys), Abdulrahaman Isah, Sokoto Rima.

U-15 (Girls), Damilola Adebisi, Sokoto Rima.

U-15 (Boys), Musa Hassan, Sokoto Rima.

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER U-12 (Girls), Faith Matthew C&S FPS, Ilorin.

U-12 (Boys), Shedrack Peter, Team FCT.

U-15 (Girls) Monica Opara, Sokoto Rima.

U-15 (Boys), Moses Chucks, Kebbi State.

Reporting by Chinedum Ohanusi; Editing by Muzha Kucha

