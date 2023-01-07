Sogility of Westfield to hold Autograph session with National Women’s Soccer League professionals

Sogility invites you to attend an Autograph signing and soccer training tips event with National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) professionals.

The professionals attending are Annika (Schmidt) Creel and Alia Martin. The event will be held from 3 to 5 pm on Thursday, Jan. 11 at Sogility, 16500 Southpark Drive, Westfield.

“I had the privilege to get to know these young women during their youth and am equally proud to say we have provided them a place to train in the offseason to help them prepare for the NWSL season,” Sogility CEO Jimmy Carson said. “They wanted to inspire future youth players and this is a great way to show what our players can go if they continue to work hard.”

Creel played at Butler University and currently plays for the Houston Dynamo. Martin played at the University of Michigan and for the Washington Spirit.

For more information on the event contact Director of Marketing & Communications Sam Wade at [email protected].

Sogility’s mission is to increase soccer players’ skills, confidence, and physical development with personalized training through the use of technology and individualized data monitoring. Learn more at sogility.net.