SOFTSPIKES ENHANCE DOMINANT PERFORMANCE IN MEXICO!

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., – PrideSports® confirms the Winner of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba this weekend!

With a six-shot lead going into Sunday, the 33-year-old Georgia native didn’t give much opportunity for his opponents to gain ground. The Champion had a single bogey followed by a string of birdies to close the door on his competition. This was his fourth win on the PGA Tour.

The Winner Trusted his FootJoy Tour X golf shoes along with his Cyclone spikes made by Softspikes.

“Notching a fourth win on the PGA Tour is an incredible achievement.” said Joe Henderson, President of PrideSports®. “We see our Cyclone Spike on tour every week helping the best in the world. This weekend was no exception.”

Replacement Softspikes® and CHAMP® cleats can be purchased in the golf section of most large retailers, Sporting goods stores, golf specialty and golf course pro shops across the country. Cleats can also be purchased online from any of these locations, your favorite online store or directly from www.softspikes.com.

PrideSports® is the undisputed leader in the golf cleat segment with its CHAMP® and Softspikes® brands. The company recommends Golfers change their cleats every six to eight months – or even more Frequently based on use – to ensure Golfers get the maximum performance out of their footwear.

CHAMP’s Helix®Zarma Tour® and Stinger® cleats, as well as Softspikes’ Pivix®Pulsar®Silver Tornado™ and Stealth® cleats, dominate the OEM and secondary market in terms of performance and sales.

More information can be found at www.champspikes.com and www.Softspikes.com, or follow @softspikesgolf and @PrideSportsUs on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About PrideSports

Headquartered in Brentwood, TN with offices across America, Europe and Asia, PrideSports provides Traction elements and retention systems to Athletic footwear manufacturers around the globe as well as providing its CHAMP and Softspikes branded products to retail channels worldwide – maintaining a preeminent position within golf, soccer, baseball, football and other sports. In addition, the company provides a full line of golf accessories and is the largest producer and distributor of golf tees in the world, with brands including Pride Golf Tee®Pride Professional Tee System® (PTS) and Zarma Fly Tee®.

Media Contact:

Katie Kotarak

[email protected]

The Brand Amp