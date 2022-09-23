Softball Hosts Golf Outing As Part Of Alumnae Weekend On Oct. 8-9

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts softball team will host its annual golf outing and alumnae game as part of alumnae weekend on Oct. 8-9. The weekend kicks off with the golf outing at Ledges Golf Club in South Hadley, Mass. on Saturday, Oct. 8 with the alumni game to follow on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The golf outing begins with registration and lunch and 11 am with golf set to begin at noon. Dinner will follow at 5 pm Individual golf registration with greens fee, cart, range balls, lunch, dinner, and a tournament gift is $150 while dinner only spots are available for $25. Registration for the golf outing can be completed by visiting the following link.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the golf outing. Hole sponsorships start at $125 and include Sponsor signage on the course. Major sponsorships are $1,000 and include entry for four golfers, company/individual signage on the course, and recognition during the dinner portion of the outing.

The alumni game will be played the following day at Sortino Field beginning at 2 pm with dinner on the diamond to follow. To register for the alumnae game on Oct. 9, contact head coach Danielle Henderson at [email protected]

